Albuquerque elementary making sure students are prepared to learn from home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whittier Elementary in Albuquerque wants to make sure their students are prepared to learn from home.
The school tweeted, “In support of the anticipated district plan for learning during the school closure, we are trying to find out more about our community’s specific need for computers and internet access in their home.”
It then takes parents to a survey saying they want to make sure resources are available for all students.
