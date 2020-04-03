Albuquerque elementary making sure students are prepared to learn from home

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whittier Elementary in Albuquerque wants to make sure their students are prepared to learn from home.

The school tweeted, “In support of the anticipated district plan for learning during the school closure, we are trying to find out more about our community’s specific need for computers and internet access in their home.”

It then takes parents to a survey saying they want to make sure resources are available for all students.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞