Albuquerque Dept. of Senior Affairs seeks donations amid coronavirus concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs is working to keep seniors fed and to keep them from becoming lonely while they stay at home. Since the outbreak hit New Mexico, the department has seen a 20% increase in calls from seniors.

They are asking for help with things like food and toilet paper. “That could be anything like shelf-stable meals and snacks, as well as personal hygiene items. At this time, they are critically needed,” said Anna Sanchez with the Dept. of Senior Affairs.

As they drop off the donated food the department also wants to include pictures or notes from children. To help contain the spread of the virus, they’re asking kids to email a note or have parents snap a picture of their child’s drawing and email to jenifergonzales@cabq.gov.

Donated items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Department of Senior Affairs Offices – 1620 1st Street NW 87102

Jeffery Russell Memorial Substation – 12800 Lomas NE 87112

John Carrillo Memorial Substation – 8201 Osuna NE 87109

Michael King and Richard Smith Memorial Substation – 10401 Cibola Loop NW 87114

Phil Chacon Memorial Substation – 800 Louisiana SE 87108

Shawn McWethy Memorial Substation – 6404 Los Volcanes NW 87121

Gerald Cline Memorial Substation – 5407 2nd Street NW 87107

