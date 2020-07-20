Albuquerque COVID test sites continue to see high-demand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The surge to get tested for coronavirus continues across Albuquerque, as some testing locations are still seeing patients waiting hours to get tested. One of the state’s most popular test sites at Balloon Fiesta Park shut its gates early again on Monday to make sure those waiting in line could get tested within the site’s normal operating hours between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The early closure at Balloon Fiesta Park on Monday continues a pattern seen over the last roughly three weeks with at times more than 800 people being tested at the site each day. New Mexico remains among the top states in the U.S. in terms of how many tests it’s processing daily.

In a video provided to KRQE News 13 Monday, one person waited more than five hours to get a test at Balloon Fiesta Park. That test operation is run by Presbyterian Healthcare Services, which operates the site as a drive-thru clinic.

“Patients arrive as early as 9 p.m. the night before to spend the night in line,” said Mechem Frashier, director of practice operations for urgent care at Presbyterian Medical Group. “Or as late as 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., so patients are getting there early to get in line because they want to one, get through quickly, but they also just want to get tested.”

Another key testing location run by the New Mexico Department of Health is at EXPO New Mexico near Central and Louisiana in Uptown Albuquerque. That site has limited its testing hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham took note of the long testing lines during her last news conference nearly two weeks ago on July 9. The governor said, “We are working, I know (DOH Secretary Kathy Kunkel) is leading an effort to make sure that we have enough sites and enough personnel reduce to a great degree, the waiting time to get tested because we want to encourage New Mexicans to still get COVID-19 tests.”

In a statement sent to KRQE News 13 Monday, a spokesman for the Department of Health in part emphasizes that Bernalillo County has more just the two testing sites at Balloon Fiesta Park and EXPO New Mexico. As of Monday, the Department of Health says its Public Health Division “is testing in more than 70 test sites in 26 counties.” 14 of those sites were listed in Albuquerque.

The state says additional medical partners are beginning to start to run COVID-19 test samples in state. Department of Health spokesman David Morgan says Pathology Consultants and Christus St. Vincent based in Santa Fe have “purchased and received high capacity testing machines so they can do their own testing of up to hundreds of samples at a time.”

Meanwhile, Presbyterian’s says its working to get people through its Balloon Fiesta Park testing site faster with different line-up techniques and work on a new registration system. However, the healthcare provider also notes that demand is incredibly high right now and only so many health care workers can work on operating the sites.

“A lot of the vehicles have more than four people in a car,” Frashier said. “When you couple that, it’s not just 500 cars, it’s 500 cars with four-plus people, and so it is amazing to see how the demand has just dramatically increased.”

Presbyterian and the state’s DOH-operated test sites are usually turning results in one to three days. Some other urgent care and private businesses like CVS Pharmacy are also running tests. The Department of Health says those results can often take a lot longer to come back.

CVS Health tells KRQE News 13 that due to increased demand, its clinics are often waiting an average of six to ten days before results come back. A spokeswoman for CVS Health provided the following statement to KRQE:

Patient samples collected at CVS Health’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites are sent offsite to independent, third-party labs who are responsible for processing and delivering the results, which we then communicate to patients. The increase in cases of COVID-19 in certain areas of the country is causing extremely high demand for tests across the board. This has caused backlogs for our lab partners and is delaying their processing of patient samples. Currently, due to these factors, it may take 6-10 days for people to receive their results and, in some instances, our lab partners may take even longer to return results. Our lab partners are working hard to address this issue. Monica Prinzing, Sr. Communications Consultant, Western Region, CVS Health

The New Mexico Department of Health provided additional information in its statement to KRQE News 13 about COVID testing:

The Department of Health and New Mexico’s medical community are working as hard as they can to test as many people as possible. With increased interest in testing in recent weeks, lines at Balloon Fiesta Park – a testing even held by Presbyterian – have seen longer waits as have other locations in the state, but in Bernalillo County alone, there are many more testing location options. People can find them online at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/directory.html. It’s important everyone remember that testing criteria, required information for testing, and results turnaround can vary widely for all non-Department of Health locations. Please ask their criteria and required information before making an appointment. For Department of Health locations, we’ve added within the last few weeks a website to pre-register at https://cvtestreg.nmhealth.org/. Appointments at those locations are limited because the same nurses doing testing during regular scheduled hours also do Rapid Response testing in their communities outside of those testing hours. David Morgan, Communications Office, New Mexico Department of Health

