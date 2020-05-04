Albuquerque couple hosts weekly virtual event to give back to community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple is bringing people together virtually through music and art with their new weekly event that gives back to local community programs.

Bringing people together through music is the goal for Ana Romero and Keith Sanchez who are the founders of the New Mexico Academy of Rock and Blues, which is an after school music program.

They’re offering virtual lessons during the pandemic, and just started a catchy weekly event called “Sunday Sessions.”

“Bringing joy in a time that we all kind of feel stuck in our homes and away from each other and we’re unable to hug so this is a way of being together for even a short period of time,” said Romero.

The free, hour-long Facebook live event is held every Sunday night at 7 p.m. on the “Keith Sanchez and the Moon Thieves” Facebook page. It showcases local musicians as well as an artist painting live from their homes via Zoom.

“Artists paying homage to each other’s work and also paying homage to their community and that’s what the Albuquerque scene is, it’s always been a cooperative spirit always,” said Sanchez.

Each Sunday Session will also be an opportunity to donate to local community programs and a running auction on a painting from the artist of the week.

“Hopefully we just raise as much as we can for these kids in our community and every week it’s going to be a different program,” said Romero. “So anything people can give is going to make a big difference.”

Sunday’s inaugural event supported the “APS Title I Homeless Project” which helps APS families suffering from homelessness. They plan to host an event every Sunday night through at least the end of June, except for Mother’s Day on May 10.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources