Albuquerque couple gets engaged during coronavirus pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – These past few months have been hard on New Mexicans. From being stuck inside to not seeing friends and family and missing out on birthdays and celebrations. One Albuquerque couple is celebrating a major milestone in a unique way.

“Oh my God,” said Emily Stringer in a video. “Wow, he’s so cute.”

It was a gift Stringer didn’t expect. Two weeks ago, her boyfriend, Gary Moreno brought home a puppy. Little did she know, the surprise wasn’t over just yet.

Moreno: Take a closer look at his bow.

Stringer: At his bow? What is this?

Moreno: What do you think it is…

Stringer: It looks like an engagement ring

Moreno: It is

After four and a half years of dating, Moreno and Stringer got engaged. Moreno was trying to figure out how to pop the question, but with the coronavirus pandemic, the stay at home orders and social distancing it made planning this moment a lot tougher.

“I figured out how to trick her and going to work and all of that, but I couldn’t figure out how to get her mom there, her sister, there or anyone else there without giving away that something is up,” said Moreno.

Moreno still found a way to include her family for this moment. “It [the engagement ring] was actually her family heirloom ring so we had to go pick it up and her mom got to tie the bow, it was a whole family effort,” said Moreno.

Although most of the world is on hold because of the pandemic, Moreno couldn’t wait any longer. “Being stuck at home and all of that you know, I definitely saw it as a way to make a positive out of a very not so positive situation,” said Moreno.

“You especially get to know who you’re within a time like this and I think its really special that we both want to be with each other through pandemics and other future craziness,” said Stringer.

The couple said they want to have an engagement party but that will have to wait until the social distancing orders are lifted and they can celebrate with family and friends.