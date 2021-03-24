Albuquerque couple finds inspiration and success amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family who lost their jobs at the beginning of the pandemic, didn’t let it discourage them. Instead, they changed paths, and are finding great success in their new careers.

Jennifer Rodgers got her real estate license last year after her husband was furloughed because of the pandemic. “That week the bottom dropped out, everyone was terrified, everyone was stuck at home, and nobody had a job,” said Rodgers.

For ten years, Rodgers had sold handbags as a side job, because of the pandemic that was no longer profitable. “People don’t buy purses during a pandemic,” Rodgers explained. After passing her exam, and getting her license she began working for Simply Luxury Real Estate. Rogers closed on her first home in July, and by Christmas, she’d sold 16 homes.

On top of that, Rodgers was nominated by a colleague for Rookie of the Year, and she won. “I was just doing my job, I was just doing it to keep my family going. I didn’t go after it and say, I’m going to win Rookie of the Year,” Rodgers said. She says the award is a symbol that you must keep moving forward, even when you feel like you’re stuck.

Rodgers’ husband followed in her footsteps, and got his real estate license in January.