Albuquerque coronavirus data hub shares info with community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City is making it a lot easier to know all things COVID-19 in the Metro.

The new Albuquerque Coronavirus Data Hub shares the latest case numbers, symptoms to look out for, and volunteer opportunities. It also provides maps to the closest meal and testing sites, and there’s even a map to discover open space.

