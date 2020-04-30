Albuquerque coronavirus data hub shares info with community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City is making it a lot easier to know all things COVID-19 in the Metro.
The new Albuquerque Coronavirus Data Hub shares the latest case numbers, symptoms to look out for, and volunteer opportunities. It also provides maps to the closest meal and testing sites, and there’s even a map to discover open space.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites