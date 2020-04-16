Live Now
Albuquerque company connecting people worldwide with notes of hope, love

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From Russia to California to Albuquerque, love notes and messages of hope are being sent worldwide. A local company is behind the notes so you can connect with those you love but can’t visit right now. People around the world are writing love notes, aiming to spread something other than panic.

“It’s become a vehicle to communicate your expression of love,” says Del Esparza, President, Esparza Digital & Advertising. Spread Love Notes were created right here in Albuquerque by Esparza Digital and Advertising and it reaches around the world. “This forum kind of unites us all. We’re in this together,” Esparza says.

Writers can send love notes publicly to whoever they want or remain anonymous. Some notes offer a brief glimpse of the human condition. While others simply offer thanks. “The silver lining of this is people realize what’s important to them and it’s family, it’s having those connections,” Esparza says.

While the world we knew is a distant memory, these notes are a reminder of what connects us. “We’re a community that needs to love,” Esparza says.
Since launching the website last week, more than 200 notes have been written.

To write your own love note, click here.

