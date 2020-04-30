Albuquerque cleaning company to hand out disinfectant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cleaning business is offering up cleaning disinfectant again. Green Sweep near Fifth and Mountain will hand out free hospital-grade disinfectant Friday morning starting at 10 a.m.

Green Sweep says they’ve been closed for the past month but plan to reopen May 4. Green Sweep says they fall under the cleaning and janitorial companies that are deemed essential in New Mexico.

People in need just have to bring a bottle and they’ll fill it, up to 32 ounces.

