Albuquerque cleaning company to hand out disinfectant

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cleaning business is offering up cleaning disinfectant again. Green Sweep near Fifth and Mountain will hand out free hospital-grade disinfectant Friday morning starting at 10 a.m.

Green Sweep says they’ve been closed for the past month but plan to reopen May 4. Green Sweep says they fall under the cleaning and janitorial companies that are deemed essential in New Mexico.

People in need just have to bring a bottle and they’ll fill it, up to 32 ounces.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss