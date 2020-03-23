Albuquerque cleaning company hands out disinfectant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cleaning business is making sure people have enough disinfectant to keep them safe.

Monday, Green Sweep near Fifth and Mountain supplied the community with free hospital-grade disinfectant. All people had to do is bring in a bottle and they would fill it up to 32 ounces.

“We normally clean houses but we felt we can’t go in and out of people’s homes right now for the health of people of our clients and our staff, but we have all this disinfectant so we feel if we can tell our clients, tell our community how they can keep themselves safe. Then why not,” said Green Sweep Founder Molly Morgan.

The giveaway ended at noon. Morgan says they plan on giving any extra disinfectant to local organizations like homeless shelters and women’s clinics.

