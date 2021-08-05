Albuquerque city leaders to provide COVID-19 update

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and several other city leaders are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 related efforts Thursday morning. The update will mark the first time the city has held a news conference to broadly address pandemic-related matters since New Mexico lifted the state’s color-coded county reopening criteria and capacity restrictions on July 1. The news conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. KRQE News 13 will live streaming the news conference on this page.

Presenters slated for the Thursday news conference include Mayor Tim Keller, Environmental Health Deputy Director Mark DiMenna and Economic Development Director Synthia Jaramillo. No other information about the news conference has been provided yet.

Albuquerque and Bernalillo County have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases along with the rest of the state over the last month. Data from the New Mexico Department of Health indicates the state is averaging roughly 69 new COVID-19 cases per day as of July 29, 2021. On June 29, 2021, the 7-day average was as low as 15 new COVID-19 cases per day.

State health officials say the more transmissible Delta variant of the COVID-19 has helped contribute to a rise in cases. The state estimates the Delta variant now represents more than 80% of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.

The CDC recently updated recommendations as to when masks should be worn indoors, even for those who are fully vaccinated. The CDC says counties, where COVID transmission is ‘substantial’ or ‘high’, should follow the latest mask recommendations. As of Thursday, Bernalillo County was still listed as having “high” COVID-19 transmission rates.

So far, the City of Albuquerque hasn’t made any shifts in changes to city services in response to change in cases. However, Albuquerque City Council canceled plans to return to in-person meetings this week, instead continuing with virtual meetings.

“The rapid emergence of the delta variant in New Mexico, going from 25% to 80% in four weeks, means that many more New Mexicans may be infected in the coming weeks,” acting NMDOH and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase wrote in a recent news release. “Testing is that important first step that allows us to identify and isolate cases before the virus can spread to friends, family and others. PLEASE be tested if you meet any of the testing guidelines.”