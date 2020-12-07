Albuquerque city councilors withdraw public health order enforcement bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have changed their minds since proposing legislation to crack down on people violating the public health order. Last month, Councilor Cynthia Borrego and Isaac Benton introduced a new bill, they hoped, would better allow city employees to enforce the public health order for those who refuse to comply.

However, just hours before it was set to be heard at a council meeting Monday night, the councilors announced they are withdrawing the proposal. They say instead, they’ll focus on creating an educational campaign to encourage people to comply with the public health orders.

Originally the bill would have put new wording into the city ordinance, making it illegal to “interfere” or “impede” with enforcing the public health order. Last month Borrego said the bill was inspired, in part by the consistent violations they were seeing from businesses.

