Albuquerque City Councilors proposing legislation for outdoor dining, retail areas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Cynthia Borrego and Council Vice President Diane Gibson have proposed two pieces of legislation to assist local businesses while the state’s health orders are still in effect. The ordinance would allow the Albuquerque Planning Department to generate ‘Temporary Outdoor Dining Area’ (TODA) permits to allow restaurants to expand into outdoor parking lots.

TODA permits will require a scaled site plan, the payment of a fee, and approval from both the property and restaurant owners. The outdoor seating in parking lots will be fenced from parking lot traffic and shade structures would be allowed where they would otherwise not be permitted.

“At a time where small businesses and restaurants have been hit hard by the new normal of social distancing, we want to give businesses every avenue possible to allow them to be creative about occupancy while still being as safe as possible,” said Councilor Gibson in a press release.

The other resolution aims to authorize the provision of “parklets” in on-street parking spaces. A parklet is an area where an on-street parking space is removed as a parking space and is instead used as an area for additional seating.

Both pieces of legislation will be introduced at the city council meeting on June 1.

Related Content