Albuquerque city councilors approve higher maximum relief amount for businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is bumping up the amount of federal relief money businesses can get. Councilor Lan Sena sponsored the measure, upping the total amount they can receive from $10,000 to $20,000. That means businesses that have already received $10,000 are eligible to apply again. However, Councilor Brook Bassan added a provision, that businesses that have not received any money so far should be given priority. The money comes from a $10 million CARES Act grant.
