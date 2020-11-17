Albuquerque city councilors approve higher maximum relief amount for businesses

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is bumping up the amount of federal relief money businesses can get. Councilor Lan Sena sponsored the measure, upping the total amount they can receive from $10,000 to $20,000. That means businesses that have already received $10,000 are eligible to apply again. However, Councilor Brook Bassan added a provision, that businesses that have not received any money so far should be given priority. The money comes from a $10 million CARES Act grant.

Local Politics/Government News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss