Albuquerque city council hold first virtual meeting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors met for their first virtual meeting Monday night. The meeting was held over Zoom video conference with public comment take by email beforehand.

Councilors approved a change in budget procedures, allowing them to continue last year’s budget on a month to month basis so that the city can adapt to changing circumstances amid the health crisis.

A number of items on the agenda were deferred until next month’s meeting, including a call to Congress to designate Route 66 as a national trail and the establishment of the city’s federal priorities in the coming year. It’s unclear whether the public will be able to attend that May 4 meeting in person.

