Albuquerque City Council approves $500K to help businesses expand outdoors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From Walmart to Target to Discount Tire, hundreds of businesses across the state have had COVID-19 infections. For the first time, KRQE News 13 has a list of where.

According to the New Mexico Environment Department, there were more than a thousand rapid responses since May 25. However, according to the list, when an employee tests positive, it appears there haven't been widespread outbreaks because of it.