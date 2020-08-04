Albuquerque City Council approves $500K to help businesses expand outdoors

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council voted to put half a million dollars in CARES Act money toward helping businesses serve customers outdoors.

Restaurants, breweries, and retailers can apply for a share of that money to expand into parking lots and other outdoor spaces. Of course, the current health order prohibits eating and drinking establishments from seating customers inside.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss