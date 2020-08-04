Albuquerque City Council approves $500K to help businesses expand outdoors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council voted to put half a million dollars in CARES Act money toward helping businesses serve customers outdoors.
Restaurants, breweries, and retailers can apply for a share of that money to expand into parking lots and other outdoor spaces. Of course, the current health order prohibits eating and drinking establishments from seating customers inside.
You can find more information and application to apply for grant money here: https://t.co/UJiK3jnBGZ— Albuquerque City Council (@ABQCityCouncil) August 4, 2020
