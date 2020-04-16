Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Albuquerque church hangs masks outside for anyone to grab

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque church is making sure everyone is protected during the pandemic. The Cathedral of St. John on 3rd and Silver downtown has started hanging masks outsides its gates for anyone to grab. They orignally made the masks for the homeless and took them to local parks but since they had extras they though hanging them outside the church would provide anyone with easy access.

“As long as we have people who are willing to, we will put them out however they come to us whether they’re homemade or if they’re store-bought anyone can drop them by the church and we will put them out as long as we receive them,” said Kristina Maulden. The first time the church put out 50 masks, they were gone in five hours.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞