Albuquerque church hangs masks outside for anyone to grab

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque church is making sure everyone is protected during the pandemic. The Cathedral of St. John on 3rd and Silver downtown has started hanging masks outsides its gates for anyone to grab. They orignally made the masks for the homeless and took them to local parks but since they had extras they though hanging them outside the church would provide anyone with easy access.

“As long as we have people who are willing to, we will put them out however they come to us whether they’re homemade or if they’re store-bought anyone can drop them by the church and we will put them out as long as we receive them,” said Kristina Maulden. The first time the church put out 50 masks, they were gone in five hours.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources