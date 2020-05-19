Albuquerque businesses explain how they are enforcing face mask rule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that face masks are required just about everywhere, businesses have the task of making sure their customers are following the rules. Albuquerque businesses are making it clear, “we are requiring that you do wear a mask you are not allowed in the store if you do not have one,” says Angel Gonzales, Cosmo Prof Store Manager.

Cosmo Prof store manager Angel Gonzales says since opening this weekend they’ve had to turn people away for not wearing a mask. “We actually had a few young ladies come in not wearing masks, they went back to the car to get them and then came back,” Gonzales says.

In Old Town at Mati by Kabana Jewelers, they’ve set out masks, gloves and disinfectants but they’re not forcing customers to do anything they don’t want to.”We don’t really demand that they wear masks, of course, we can suggest it but that’s really up to them,” says Angelique Sanchez, Sales Associate at Mati by Kabana Jewelers.

Businesses say they are desperate for customers, but if you’re not wearing a mask, they believe they’re better off not letting you in. “It is very hard yes because this is our first time open. If they refuse that, we ask them to make orders over the phone or online to keep everyone inside of our store safe,” Gonzales says.

For customers who are playing by the rules, stores are going above and beyond to keep them safe. “We do clean and sanitize what they use. the counter, the pin pad where they use their credit card. We do sanitize the baskets they use after every customer,” Gonzales says.

They also hope shoppers will do their part too. “The best thing that we can do its try to help one another out. Try to take these preventative measures to stop the spread,” Sanchez says.

KRQE News 13 asked the governor’s office if businesses will be penalized for serving customers without masks. They say the point of the public health order isn’t to penalize businesses, but if a business repeatedly ignores the rules there could be consequences.