Albuquerque business owners asking for deadline extension for property taxes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Property taxes are still due on May 10, even amid the pandemic. Now, a number of small business owners in Albuquerque are calling on government officials to extend the deadline without any penalties.

However, the law may not be in their favor. New Mexico state law requires property owners to pay property taxes on deadline without any exceptions.

Bernalillo County Treasurer, Nancy Bearce, says even if she or the governor wanted to extend the deadline, the state law doesn’t allow them to do that. Only the legislature has that power.

Because of the law, anyone who pays after the May 10 deadline will have to pay penalties and fines. For a number of business owners in Albuquerque, they say Bearce isn’t doing enough to help those struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic.

That is why they are asking the state and the county to extend the deadline for an additional 60 or 90 days so they can get their finances in order. “The state doesn’t need the penalties and interest. We’re going to pay property taxes, just give us a little time to pay them,” says Patrick Padilla, Accountant and CEO of Padilla & Co.

The Bernalillo County Treasurer says she understands the frustration of the business owners and urges them to be in communication with her office to set up a payment plan. However, even with a payment plan, anyone who doesn’t pay in full by the 10th faces a payment of 1% each of interest and penalties. Those taxes fund more than 70 public entities like the City of Albuquerque and UNMH.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources