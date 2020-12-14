Albuquerque business owner diagnosed with cancer gets help from community

Local small business owner Brent Wylie is already seeing a hit because of the pandemic, and now, he’s facing another hurdle: a recent cancer diagnosis. Friends are now organizing a GoFundMe to help with treatments costs.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local small business owner hit hard by the pandemic is facing another big hurdle: he was just diagnosed with cancer. Friends set up a GoFundMe to help Brent Wylie with the costs of cancer treatments but they didn’t expect just how many friends and strangers would step up to help.

Last year, Wylie launched his own video production company, Journey Home Media, specializing in everything from short films to weddings. Since the pandemic, business has been hit hard.

“Especially being that this was my first year going full-time into the business, it hurt a little,” said Wylie. “We definitely had a lot of clients either drop projects or postpone.”

Just a couple months ago, the small business owner got more bad news. In October, he was diagnosed with colon cancer, leaving him wondering — what’s next.

“Being that I’m a small business owner, I don’t have traditional insurance and there was a lot of unknowns, even that I’m still going through on what my medical sharing network will cover, won’t cover,” said Wylie. “It’s always difficult to get the news of cancer and tying into the work aspect of things, I didn’t know how long I’d be able to work, how I would be able to sustain during treatments, and eventually, surgery that would put me out for a little while.”

Facing radiation, chemo, and surgery in the near future, Wylie’s friends and church community looked to help him out. They made a GoFundMe to ease financial burdens.

“I wanted Brent to experience something like this in the midst of what he’s walking through. Brent is like a brother to me,” said Tiffany Rockhold, Wylie’s friend who organized the GoFundMe. “I know it can ease your mind so much during that season so that you’re able to focus on surgery or walking through cancer or whatever.”

What they didn’t expect was how many people would show up to help when he needed it most. In just two days, they raised more than $20,000 — and fundraiser has since gained another $10,000.

“I wanted him to know how much he had impacted other people’s lives,” said Rockhold. “It just shows the impact of what happens when we come together as a community and I think people in this season needed something hopeful.”

Even with a rough road ahead with treatments and keeping up with work, Wylie says he’s thankful for the support. He says he continues to find comfort through prayer.

“I was in tears for days, even weeks, just thinking about it now, to see the support of people,” said Wylie. “I experience daily the peace and strength of the Lord because of the support and love and generosity.”

Despite the stress of a new cancer diagnosis and the pandemic, Wylie does have some good news. This week, he got engaged, and says his fiancée is a big help as he navigates treatments and the future.