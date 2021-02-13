Albuquerque brewers team up to help Welstand Foundation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque businesses are stepping up to help others during the pandemic, and specifically, during Black History Month. They’re donating a portion of their proceeds to benefit children of color in New Mexico.

Marble Brewery, Nexus Brewery, and Hollow Spirits Distillery are each offering specialty beers and spirits this month. Twenty-five percent of the sales will be donated to the nonprofit ‘Welstand Foundation.’

The organization was founded in 2019, focusing on improving the lives of children of color here in our state. The founder of the nonprofit said she’s grateful for the help and that it will furnish the foundation’s first behavioral health home for children 8 to 12 years old. The home is set to open this summer in the International District. It will provide on-going education, mentorship, counseling, and more.

Frank Holloway, the owner of Hollow Spirits Distillery, said even though it’s been a roller-coaster year for his business, he thought it was still a no-brainer to give involved with this partnership this month. “It makes me feel amazing,” said Holloway. “I think so many people start off at a deficit in life and sometimes, they just need a little bit of help. That’s all we’re trying to do is give a little bit of help to get people going and be able to live their dreams.”

The three businesses said they’re optimistic moving forward now that Bernalillo County moved to the ‘yellow level’ last Wednesday. That means they can reopen their dining rooms at 25 percent capacity and expand their outdoor seating to 75 percent.