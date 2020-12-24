Albuquerque Botanic Garden’s holiday nighttime tickets sold out through end of year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’ll have to wait until next year to enjoy the Botanic Garden at night. The BioPark has sold out of tickets through the end of 2020. The city was unable to host its traditional River of Lights because of the pandemic, but they did have some holiday displays set up around the garden for visitors to enjoy. There are still daytime tickets on hand and nighttime tickets are available in mid-January.

Attendees are expected to move through the exhibit within about 60 to 90 minutes of entry. Only 150 people will be allowed in the facility at one time. The Botanic Garden’s new evening hours started Saturday, December 12, and take place Wednesday through Sunday evenings through January 17. Tickets will be $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Like the River of Lights, all proceeds from ticket sales will go to the New Mexico BioPark Society while funds conservation, animal training, enrichment, and special projects at the BioPark.

For more information on the Botanic Garden evening hours, visit cabq.gov/culturalservices/biopark/news/botanic-garden-night-hours-faq.

