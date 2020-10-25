Albuquerque beefing up COVID enforcement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest updates to the New Mexico Public Health order took effect Friday night, and now all retail spaces are required to close their doors at 10 p.m. or face a citation. “These are additional measures that we think will slow the spread while keeping the economy viable,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, during her COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon.

Friday night, News 13 checked on various stores in Albuquerque to see if they were in compliance with the latest rule. Target on Paseo Del Norte did close their doors at 10. Walgreens on Central in Nob Hill has a sign on the door explaining they’ll be closing at 10, though pharmacies are exempt from the rule.

“Retail is not [a] pharmacy, so anybody who needs these services no matter what time it is, those are still available. Healthcare and necessary supplies are exempt from this standard,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Starting Saturday, the City of Albuquerque is beefing up educational and enforcement efforts across the city. “Every city department is going out and we are going to be visiting big box stores, department stores, breweries, distilleries, parks, anywhere there are large gatherings,” said Deputy Chief Gene Gallegos with the Fire Marshall’s Office.

About 20 inspectors from the Fire Marshall’s Office will be out and about reminding people of the new requirements. Only APD can give citations. “If we get those complaints, we’ll go out there [and] give them a warning, a notice of violation, and follow up with APD to write a citation if there is a violation,” said Deputy Chief Gallegos.

Education and enforcement efforts have been going on since the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, the Fire Marshal’s office says their agency alone has had about 5,000 interactions with various businesses and people.