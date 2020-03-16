Albuquerque becomes ghost town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was very little traffic in downtown Monday as additional restrictions on public gatherings are now in effect.

The State Health Department ordered people to work from home if they can and restaurants, bars and other food establishments can no longer host more then 50% of its maximum occupancy, until further notice.

People say the virus is impacting their everyday lives, with most people off the streets.

“It’s scary ya know. I had some travel plans I am canceling. we’re self-quarantining in my house a little bit just making sure we stay safe and don’t catch anything hopefully,” said teacher Sue Perea.

State-run casinos and horse racing facilities are also shut down until April 10. The order does not apply to tribal casinos, though many have also closed their doors.

Related Content