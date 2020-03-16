Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Albuquerque becomes ghost town

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was very little traffic in downtown Monday as additional restrictions on public gatherings are now in effect.

The State Health Department ordered people to work from home if they can and restaurants, bars and other food establishments can no longer host more then 50% of its maximum occupancy, until further notice.

People say the virus is impacting their everyday lives, with most people off the streets.

“It’s scary ya know. I had some travel plans I am canceling. we’re self-quarantining in my house a little bit just making sure we stay safe and don’t catch anything hopefully,” said teacher Sue Perea.

State-run casinos and horse racing facilities are also shut down until April 10. The order does not apply to tribal casinos, though many have also closed their doors.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞