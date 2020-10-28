Albuquerque attractions limiting visitors to New Mexico residents only

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque attractions will soon be open to New Mexico residents only. The Albuquerque BioPark, the Balloon Museum, and the Albuquerque Museum will restrict online ticket sales to just New Mexico residents as an additional COVID-19 precaution. Timed ticketing has been in place to monitor the number of visitors at any given time. Visitors may be asked to show proof of residency upon arrival.
