Albuquerque Art Walk offers curbside art installation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Downtown Albuquerque Summer Art Walk is of course not kicking off Friday as planned, but the program is still offering a way to check out some local art.

A new photography installation called Social Distance has been set up on the outside of the Ruppe, formerly B-Ruppe drugstore on 4th Street in Barelas. It features images showing how social distancing in the age of COVID-19 has affected New Mexico.

People can drive or walk by to check out the installation throughout the month of May. You can check out the virtual gallery on ABQArtWalk’s Facebook page. Art Walk organizers say they’re working on how to proceed with the summer program once businesses start to reopen.

