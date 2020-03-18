Albuquerque apartment complex bans guests amid Coronavirus outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque apartment complex isn’t taking any chances during the coronavirus outbreak. For the foreseeable future, no visitors are allowed inside the building.

“I think it’s ridiculous, honestly,” said a man who lives Downtown @ 700-2nd Apartments.

“It’s good, I mean, it’s very good,” said Anthony Begay, who lives there.

Downtown @ 700-2nd Apartments is an ‘affordable housing’ property, which serves people with disabilities, seniors, families and people experiencing or are at risk of homelessness.

“We’re homeless and they help me out with my housing,” said Begay.

Begay says most of the tenants are vulnerable.

“They’re older, yeah. I’m probably one of the youngest ones,” said Begay, who is 52.

A combination of elderly tenants and people who have “compromised immune systems and serious health issues,” according to the Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico, are why the building is banning all guests.

In a letter, the property manager, the Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico, forbid tenants to have visitors in the building for the next two weeks. Adding, they would need to arrange to visit family and friends “off-site.”

The new rules were laid out by staff hoping to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

There are exceptions, caretakers, food delivery services and home care assistance programs that will still be allowed in the building.

KRQE News 13 contacted the property manager, they declined an interview.

