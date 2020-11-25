Albertsons in Hobbs reopens after state ordered it to close last week due to COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albertsons Market in Hobbs is open again. The grocery store was one of several to shut down last week after it got too many rapid responses in a two-week span. Albertsons says it brought in a third party company to deep clean and also installed health assessment kiosks. Workers must complete a questionnaire when they arrive for their shifts.

