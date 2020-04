Alamogordo Public Schools to hold virtual field trip around the world

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As some animals in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19, vets are now prepared and ready to test your pets if needed. However, they want to assure the public that the virus infecting animals does not appear to be of major concern.

A local veterinarian says so far, there have yet to be any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in dogs here in the U.S., the known cases have been in felines, however, he does have advice if you are concerned.