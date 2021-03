NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation says they're easing some of their COVID-19 restrictions as their numbers are dropping. The Navajo Department of Health announced and issued a new public health order Wednesday that will transition the Navajo Nation from “red status” to “orange status.” According to a news release, under a separate “safer-at-home” order the Navajo Nation will continue its curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The health orders go into effect on Monday, March 15.

"This is not a full reopening as some states are doing. Instead, this is a carefully-crafted soft reopening that includes specific guidelines to continue helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while allowing more businesses to reopen at no more than 25-percent capacity along with strict provisions. We continue to rely on the data and the advice of public health experts as we move forward in this pandemic. The recent data shows that there is a consistent reduction in new infections, a reduction in hospital visits and hospital bed usage, and very high rates of vaccinations across the Navajo Nation," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in the same news release.