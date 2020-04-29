Airlines stepping up safety policies amid Coronavirus pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Airlines are stepping up safety policies while the Sunport says it’s making plans for social distancing when flights pick back up. JetBlue announced Tuesday it will require all passengers to wear face coverings starting next week.

Other airlines like American Airlines and Delta have announced their employees have to wear face coverings. American Airlines also says it is limiting the number of passengers on each plane after a video surfaced showing a recent packed flight.

The Sunport says social distancing hasn’t been a problem yet in the airport since there are only about 200 to 500 passengers arriving and departing each day. That’s down from about 15,000. The Sunport says employees are required to get their temperatures taken.

