Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Airbnb hosts offer frontline hospital workers a place to stay

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Airbnb hosts are now opening their doors to frontline hospital workers. Quita Ortiz, who lives in Santa Fe, says she got the idea from watching the news a few weeks ago, seeing a need for some hospital workers to separate themselves from their own families after being exposed to COVID-19. She reached out to Airbnb’s technical team.

There’s now an option on the Airbnb website for healthcare staff and first responders to find a safe place to stay for free. Ortiz offered her space to a friend who’s a nurse.

“She had been discussing with her family like maybe moving into her RV on their property and you know trying to figure out down the road like what they were gonna do, so it came at a good time when I offered it up, so yeah I think it’s definitely on the minds of many healthcare workers,” said Ortiz. Airbnb is waiving all fees for these frontline workers’ stays.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss