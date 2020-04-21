Airbnb hosts offer frontline hospital workers a place to stay

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Airbnb hosts are now opening their doors to frontline hospital workers. Quita Ortiz, who lives in Santa Fe, says she got the idea from watching the news a few weeks ago, seeing a need for some hospital workers to separate themselves from their own families after being exposed to COVID-19. She reached out to Airbnb’s technical team.

There’s now an option on the Airbnb website for healthcare staff and first responders to find a safe place to stay for free. Ortiz offered her space to a friend who’s a nurse.

“She had been discussing with her family like maybe moving into her RV on their property and you know trying to figure out down the road like what they were gonna do, so it came at a good time when I offered it up, so yeah I think it’s definitely on the minds of many healthcare workers,” said Ortiz. Airbnb is waiving all fees for these frontline workers’ stays.

