AHS celebrates class of 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque High School graduates got a parade Wednesday, in their honor more than 300 students were scheduled to graduate this morning before school and the ceremony got canceled.

So, hundreds of students and parents showed up to the school Wednesday for a drive-thru campus parade, instead.

“The energy was just being around people. Being around the green and white. Being around our bulldogs and really seeing our seniors in their caps and gowns. taking pictures and really just honoring us, by us honoring them,” said Principal Ryan Homistek.

Students were asked to stay in their cars as the parade went by with people honking and holding up signs.

