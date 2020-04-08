AFR taking extra safety measures when responding to calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is taking extra precautions to keep crews safe during COVID-19. With a short supply of proper protective equipment, AFR is taking steps to make sure they have enough.

PPE consists of goggles face masks, gloves and a gown. They are taking inventory and keeping track of their stock. Dispatchers are also now screening 911 callers over the phone. If callers are possibly symptomatic, they then notify fire crews to use PPE.

They implement these measures AFR wants to remind the public to reserve calls for medical emergencies only. AFR also says they are sharing their supply with other frontline agencies during the shortage.

