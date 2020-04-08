1  of  2
Live Now
White House to hold coronavirus task force briefing WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

AFR taking extra safety measures when responding to calls

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is taking extra precautions to keep crews safe during COVID-19. With a short supply of proper protective equipment, AFR is taking steps to make sure they have enough.

PPE consists of goggles face masks, gloves and a gown. They are taking inventory and keeping track of their stock. Dispatchers are also now screening 911 callers over the phone. If callers are possibly symptomatic, they then notify fire crews to use PPE.

They implement these measures AFR wants to remind the public to reserve calls for medical emergencies only. AFR also says they are sharing their supply with other frontline agencies during the shortage.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞