AFR step up precautions when responding to possible coronavirus calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is taking extra precautions when responding to call, to protect themselves.

Firefighters and paramedics showed us today the protective gear they’ve suited up in when responding to calls where coronavirus symptoms are present. They also say family members should step outside of their homes when they arrive so that crews have more open air.

Officials ask that you call the coronavirus hotline before calling AFR if you believe is it virus related.

Don’t Miss