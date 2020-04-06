AFR receives anonymous delivery of PPE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Firefighters just received a big delivery of protective gear to help them through the public health crisis.
The department posted on Twitter Sunday pictures of several boxes left at a firehouse. They thank the anonymous people who left AFR with goggles, Tyvex suits, and other personal protective equipment to help keep first responders safe while going on COVID-19 calls.
