AFR receives anonymous delivery of PPE

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Firefighters just received a big delivery of protective gear to help them through the public health crisis.

The department posted on Twitter Sunday pictures of several boxes left at a firehouse. They thank the anonymous people who left AFR with goggles, Tyvex suits, and other personal protective equipment to help keep first responders safe while going on COVID-19 calls.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞