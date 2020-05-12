Adopt a Teacher Facebook page aims to thank New Mexico educators

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As parents are forced to home school, they’re getting a glimpse at what teachers go through every day. It has complete strangers adopting teachers across the state and showering them with gifts. The idea behind the Adopt a Teacher Facebook page is to thank teachers for their commitment to teaching even though it looks a little different now.

Teachers from around the state are getting exactly what they deserve. “That little ray of sunshine that we need right now,” says Ashley Buffington.

Las Vegas resident Christine Carriaga created the adopt a teacher New Mexico Facebook page. As a way for the community to rally behind teachers after they made major adjustments during the pandemic to teach virtually. “I’m really happy to see the number of people who have shown their appreciation and that are sending the teachers gifts,” Carriaga says.

Teachers post a little about themselves and families adopt them. Albuquerque resident Cari Cordova adopted sixth-grade social studies teacher, Ashley Buffington. “She had a video of her dancing and eating avocados and guacamole and said yup that’s my girl,” Cordova says.

Cordova says she wanted to do her part to honor educators who have remained committed to their students despite the change of scenery. “It’s so cool to be like I don’t know this person at all and but they went out of their way to not only buy the things but deliver it but just take time to be kind. That’s what everyone needs right now,” Cordova says.

Teachers say they’re struggling not seeing their students or saying goodbye so, they appreciate the gesture as they wrap up the school year online. “It just really like warms my heart it just really shows you how beautiful and wonderful people are,” says Ashley Buffington.

The group was started last week and already has more than 5,000 members. Organizers say they started the group during teacher appreciation week and want to keep it going to make sure everyone gets adopted.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources