Adelante’s Bargain Square Thrift Store moves to new location

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico nonprofit is making a big move during this time. Adelante’s Bargain Square Thrift Store closed weeks ago because of COVID-19. That happened just as their lease was ending at their Los Lunas location.

Now they’re moving to the old Sears building in Belen on Highway 3-14. The organization hires people with mental and physical disabilities and they say the new location will be a nice place to work and shop once renovations are complete. No word on when it will open.

