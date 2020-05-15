Adelante’s Bargain Square Thrift Store moves to new location

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico nonprofit is making a big move during this time. Adelante’s Bargain Square Thrift Store closed weeks ago because of COVID-19. That happened just as their lease was ending at their Los Lunas location.
Now they’re moving to the old Sears building in Belen on Highway 3-14. The organization hires people with mental and physical disabilities and they say the new location will be a nice place to work and shop once renovations are complete. No word on when it will open.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites