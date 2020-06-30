Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Activities suspended at NMSU weight training center after student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has temporarily suspended activities at the university’s Coca-Cola Weight Training Center after six student-athletes and a sports performance staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

NMSU reports it is working to identify other students and personnel who may have come in contact with the individuals who tested positive. NMSU will do more testing and reopen the facility once that is finished.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss