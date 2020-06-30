Activities suspended at NMSU weight training center after student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has temporarily suspended activities at the university’s Coca-Cola Weight Training Center after six student-athletes and a sports performance staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
NMSU reports it is working to identify other students and personnel who may have come in contact with the individuals who tested positive. NMSU will do more testing and reopen the facility once that is finished.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day