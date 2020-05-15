ACLU requests release of medically-vulnerable inmate from Springer Correctional Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico filed a petition Friday for Writ of Habeas Corpus in the Eighth Judicial district Court, seeking the release of Kandyce Jaramillo from Springer Correctional Center.

Jaramillo, who was detained on drug possession, suffers from severe asthma, making her especially vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. The ACLU contends that continuing to confine Jaramillo constituTes deliberate indifference to the excessive risk of serious harm of COVID-19 and violates her constitutional right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

According to the ACLU, Jaramillo was rushed almost forty miles from the Springer Correctional Center on February 10 to the Miners’ Colfax Medical Center in Raton, after suffering a severe asthma attack. On the way to the hospital, Jaramillo stopped breathing on multiple occasions and nearly had to be intubated upon arrival. She has since experienced several asthma attacks. A copy of the petition can viewed and signed on the ACLU of New Mexico website.

