ACLU presses New Mexico to better protect inmates from virus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico says more needs to be done to protect inmates in the states’ jails and prisons. The organization sent a letter to Governor Michelle Luan Grisham over the rising number of cases in correctional facilities. They’re calling for aggressive testing and sharing those results regularly releasing inmates who don’t pose a danger to society and temporarily suspending sentences for some parole violations like drug use. Many prisons have become virus hotspots because of how easily it can spread in an enclosed environment.

“Months ago, we warned that if certain steps were not taken, coronavirus would ravage New Mexico jails and prisons, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing now,” said Peter Simonson in a press release Tuesday, executive director at the ACLU of New Mexico. “Incarcerated people — who have no autonomy, no agency to decide their fate — are in fear for their lives and depending on the governor to take bold actions to protect them. We hope this time she heeds our recommendations.”

In the letter, ACLU recommends the governor implement plans to: