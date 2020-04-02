ACLU of New Mexico file petition for release of inmate vulnerable to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico filed a Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus for the release of a woman held in Santa Fe County Jail on a non-serious probation violation.

Yesenia Evans suffers from systemic sclerosis, a rare autoimmune disease that impacts the functions of the digestive system, heart, lungs, and kidneys making those who suffer from it vulnerable to COVID-19. The ACLU’s petition contends that continuing to incarcerate Evans subjects her to atypical and significant hardship that violates her due process rights.

“As we have seen in places like New York City, once COVID-19 gains a foothold in jails and prisons, the spread is quick and devastating,” said Lalita Moskowitz, an ACLU of New Mexico staff attorney and Equal Justice Works fellow.

A copy of the petition is available on the ACLU of New Mexico’s website.

