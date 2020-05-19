Absentee voting for primary catches on

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It looks like the pandemic is not keeping people from voting in the June 2 primary. The secretary of state says they’ve seen a good number of people voting early in person.

Three times as many people requesting an absentee ballot. There are still two weeks left to cast your ballot early. The secretary has been encouraging people to vote by mail to reduce the risks of coronavirus transmission.

