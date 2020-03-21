Absentee ballots encouraged in upcoming primary

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is encouraging voters to request mail-in ballots before the New Mexico primaries.

Absentee ballots can be requested through the state’s online portal. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse-Oliver says this effort could help prevent the spread of coronavirus at voting centers. New Mexico has a no-fault absentee voting policy, meaning ballots can be requested for any reason.

They’ll start sending ballots out for the June 2 primary on May 5. The last day to request one is May 28.

