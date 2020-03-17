‘ABQtodo’ invites people working from home to tweet their pet photos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With places closed and people stuck at home, the website ‘ABQtodo‘ doesn’t have many events to advertise.
So instead, they are celebrating the pets in people’s lives who are probably thrilled their humans are staying in. The site started a Twitter thread, inviting people working from home to drop pictures of your furry, scaly, tail-wagging, purring ‘coworkers.’
