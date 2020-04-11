Woman claiming to sell COVID-19 rapid tests receives cease-and-desist order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman has been ordered to stop trying to sell COVID-19 tests to medical professionals, nursing homes and first responders over social media.

The New Mexico Office of the Attorney General sent a cease and desist letter to Chelsie McGuire in Albuquerque on Thursday, urging her to stop any advertisements “containing scientifically unfounded claims regarding the testing for COVID-19 or coronavirus.”

It points to a Facebook post in which McGuire claims the tests can tell a person within 10 minutes if he or she has coronavirus. The letter says the Department of Health has come up with a list of testing sites, and her name is not on it.

It states that continuing to try to sell the tests could constitute “unfair or deceptive” trade, a violation of the New Mexico Unfair Practices Act and/or the New Mexico False Advertising Act that could come with hefty fines. McGuire has five days to respond.

A list of available testing sites in New Mexico is located on the KRQE website.

