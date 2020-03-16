ABQ Ride offering free rides for students to get grab-and-go meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As of Monday, March 16 and until Albuquerque Public School students are back in school, students 18 years of age and younger can ride free on all ABQ RIDE fixed-route buses. This is to help make it easier for students to get Grab & Go meals while APS schools are closed due to coronavirus.

ABQ Ride has brought in extra staff to help sanitize buses overnight, and each ABQ Ride bus driver will receive specialized cleaning kits to include towels, rags, gloves, and other cleaning materials.

The only exception to this protocol is for students at New Futures High School at 5400 Cutler Ave NE in Albuquerque. Students who attend this school will need to access meals at the New Futures school site exclusively.

Students age 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult on the bus.

See the complete list of schools participating in the distribution of Grab & Go meals.

Note the following ART bus routes have been suspended: