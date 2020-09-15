ABQ Ride adds electrostatic fogger to daily bus cleaning routine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride has added another layer of cleaning to the nightly routine aboard its buses. Last month, the city started using electrostatic foggers which can disinfect the interior of a bus within about a minute. The new fogging regiment in on top of ABQ Ride’s practice of wiping down all the high-touch surfaces every night.

“These electrostatic sprayers completely paint the inside of a bus or Sun Van with a disinfecting fog, which covers every surface inside the vehicle,” said Danny Holcomb in a news release, Transit Director. “Using handheld sprayers for both buses and Sun Vans or larger backpack sprayers for the bigger buses, we can have the fleet disinfected and ready to go every morning.”

The foggers are being used on the larges buses as well as Sun Vans. ABQ RIDE requires passengers and employees to wear a face mask or face covering and encourages riders to adhere to COVID-safe practices.

ABQ RIDE is using special foggers to quickly and easily disinfect and sanitize its buses and Sun Vans. Saves on time and gives passengers yet another layer of protection when riding Transit. Details in the link below:https://t.co/jqUSNIPGYe — ABQ RIDE 🚌 (@abqride) September 14, 2020

