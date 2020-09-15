ABQ Ride adds electrostatic fogger to daily bus cleaning routine

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Victory Backpack Unit. (Photo Courtesy of CABQ Transit)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride has added another layer of cleaning to the nightly routine aboard its buses. Last month, the city started using electrostatic foggers which can disinfect the interior of a bus within about a minute. The new fogging regiment in on top of ABQ Ride’s practice of wiping down all the high-touch surfaces every night.

“These electrostatic sprayers completely paint the inside of a bus or Sun Van with a disinfecting fog, which covers every surface inside the vehicle,” said Danny Holcomb in a news release, Transit Director. “Using handheld sprayers for both buses and Sun Vans or larger backpack sprayers for the bigger buses, we can have the fleet disinfected and ready to go every morning.”

The foggers are being used on the larges buses as well as Sun Vans. ABQ RIDE requires passengers and employees to wear a face mask or face covering and encourages riders to adhere to COVID-safe practices.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss