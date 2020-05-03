ABQ Rail Yards open back up with drive-thru

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Rail Yards Market returned Sunday, but it definitely had a different twist.

Organizers held the first Rail Yards Farm car event. Customers could order from vendors online and then pick it up in a drive-thru. While there were a few kinks to work out, organizers say it was a success.

“I’m just glad we’re able to help out with the farmer people because I don’t want them to throw away their produce and stuff so we’re able to do this for them,” said Karen Yazzie of the Rail Yards.

The market happens every Sunday from 10 am to 2 p.m. through October. More information is available at the Rail Yards website.

