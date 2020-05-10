ABQ florists see spike in deliveries for Mother’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many florists across Albuquerque are working around the clock to make sure moms will feel appreciated for their special day Sunday. We’re also getting a look at how the pandemic is changing their operations for the holiday.

Local florists said Mother’s Day is still one of their busiest days of the year other than Valentine’s Day. With many of us separated from our loved ones due to the pandemic, florists KRQE spoke with said that’s having them delivering a lot more.

“I think people are home, they’re away from mom and they want to be able to give their love to mom,” said Davonna Lowry, the owner of Flowers by Zach-Low, off of 2nd and Coal.

Lowry said business has been blooming this past week with their phones ringing off the hook. She said they have doubled their number of deliveries this year compared to last year, and have even ordered more inventory than usual to ensure they’re stocked up.

Meanwhile, Peoples Flowers is seeing a similar trend with deliveries. “Deliveries for the week are probably up about 15 to 20 percent overall to last year. However, our walk-in naturally is down considerably,” said Wayne Pollack the president of Peoples Flowers. “We are doing curbside pick-up. So we have done a pretty good job at curbside pick-up, but nowhere compared to what we would typically do with walk-ins.”

He’s thankful to be open but said the two biggest obstacles he and other florists have had to face during the pandemic is not allowing customers in the stores. Pollack said it’s hurt their sales and also mentions there’s been a lack of product availability since most flowers are transported from out of state.

Both owners said their employees are wearing masks, gloves and are also sanitizing their workplaces and products regularly before giving them to customers. Florists are among the non-essential businesses that can now offer curbside pickup or delivery only.

